Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 9, 1996
ONEONTA — A downtown Oneonta committee aims to attract more businesses, and met this week to share ideas on how.
Sophie Richardson, chairwoman of the Downtown Oneonta Improvement Taskforce Business Recruitment Committee, discussed making a recruitment packet for business owners interested in locating downtown.
It would include a brochure, “Historic Downtown Oneonta: Preparing for Tomorrow by Turning Back the Clock,” which was prepared by the committee members and designed by Mark Drnek, DOIT coordinator. The first 2,000 brochures were printed in late June and funded by the city of Oneonta. An expanded second printing is planned soon.
The large, fold-out brochure contains a directory of downtown businesses by category, a map of attractions and civic buildings and details on Oneonta’s accommodations, history, health care, education, government, communications, public officials and more.
50 years ago
Nov. 9, 1971
Frederick G. Bardsley was officially named Superintendent of Schools for the Oneonta school district yesterday.
The “official” announcement came from Gabriel Harris, first vice-president of the Board of Education. Harris has been acting president of the board since the hospitalization of Robert E. Hathaway, school board president.
Bardsley believes in meeting with parents and students. During the past two years, he has held several informal meetings with his students which he calls “Coffee with the Superintendent.” These meetings, he said were scheduled with different grades periodically throughout the year and were completely informal. “All I ever asked was that I be given equal time,” he said, “because the schools belong to the people.”
The new superintendent said parents should be more involved in the schools. “After all, we are educating their children,” he said. “And for them to fully understand the progress of the schools, we have to make them fully aware of what is going on and get them involved.”
