25 years ago
Oct. 1, 1996
ONEONTA — A local civic group plans to buy the city a portable bandstand to allow music to reach more ears with more performances.
The Future for Oneonta Foundation has embarked on a special campaign to raise about $37,500 for a portable band stand, officials announced at the foundation’s annual lunch Monday at the Oneonta Country Club.
Having a bandstand was a goal of the late Frederic Fay Swift, FOF founder and chairman of the music department at Hartwick College.
The portable bandstand, called the “Encore Showmobile,” costs $75,000 and (Robert C.) Benson said FOF hopes to raise half that amount and match the remainder.
50 years ago
Oct. 1, 1971
“Icthus,” a coffee house for teen-agers, is expanding its hours to include Saturday nights.
The decision to open on Saturday nights was made last night when 25 teenagers met with five adults at the coffee house which is located in the basement of the St. James Episcopal Church.
Rev. Richard Frye, pastor of the church, had said the center could be opened more if the teenagers would take upon themselves the responsibility of cleaning up and adults would show an interest in supervising.
Up until now, the coffee house was only open on Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight. The teenagers and adults, last night, decided to expand the hours the coffee house is open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays. Further expansion will depend on adult willingness to supervise.
