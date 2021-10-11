Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 12, 1996
ONEONTA — Red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple stripes were a striking sign of the West Street wall Friday, as the local gay, lesbian and bisexual community called for greater support for diversity and human rights.
The wall, at the intersection of West and Center streets, traditionally is a platform for social, political and personal messages. On Friday, National Coming Out Day, the message was “PRIDE” and “Happy Coming Out Day!”
“We all need to work towards human rights for gays and lesbians so that in the future, ‘coming out’ will not result in job firings, harassment on campus, rejection from adoption agencies and other daily discriminations,” said Johanna Quashnofsky, a student at the State University College at Oneonta.
The gay community must let elected leaders know that they represent a larger portion of the population than is apparent, local supporters said as they painted the wall. The specially designated day is a way to get the message across, they said, as well as to support people who decide to let their sexuality be known publicly.
50 years ago
Oct. 12, 1971
Art Buchwald, syndicated columnist and author of several books, will speak at the SUCO Physical Education gymnasium Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
Buchwald’s political satire is published in 450 newspapers, including The Star. His column satirizes government in Washington.
Born in Westchester and raised on Long Island, Buchwald attended the University of Southern California, where he was managing editor of the college humor magazine.
He worked for Variety magazine until 1949, when he began writing a column entitled “Paris After Dark” for The European edition of the New York Herald Tribune. By 1952, his column, called “Europe’s Lighter Side,” was syndicated in the American press. Ten years later, he moved his typewriter to Washington, where he has been writing since.
