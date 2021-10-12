Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 13, 1971
The long-awaited sale of several Main Street properties owned by the Urban Renewal Agency should take place in the not too distant future.
The properties were originally slated for demolition, but well over a year ago the UR Agency decided to allow them to be rehabilitated. This will require developers — possibly store owners and lease holders already operating businesses in the structures — to bring them up to Urban Renewal standards by following formal rehabilitation guidelines.
Big holdup in the rehabilitation of the six Agency-owned properties on the south side of Main Street has been tie-ups in “re-use” appraisals.
These appraisals have been completed by Ronald Santa of New York and Theodore Lebro of Fulton, and are now in the hands of a third appraiser who will determine what the buildings should be sold for based on the Santa and Lebro appraisals.
G. Richard Pomeroy of Pomeroy Appraisal Associates is reviewing the two independent re-use appraisals, David Cooper, executive director of the UR program, told the Urban Renewal Agency last night. His report should be completed by mid-November, Cooper said.
Once this work is finished, the properties will be advertised for sale. It will be up the UR Agency to decide who they feel should purchase the buildings, but the ultimate decision will be up to the Common Council.
No public auction of the Agency-owned buildings will be held, Cooper said.
