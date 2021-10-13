Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 14, 1996
Know what a swale is? How about a French drain or a dry well?
If you don’t know, you probably will soon — if you live in New York City’s watershed.
The recently released watershed agreement includes about 20 pages’ worth of new rules on controlling pollution from storm water runoff. The regulations, which include restrictions on new buildings, parking lots and driveways near reservoirs and streams, will affect how residents, businesses and municipalities plan construction projects.
The new rules are designed to reduce the amount of pollutants being washed into New York City’s water supply via storm runoff. Watershed residents will face new mandates on building and pollution control, while the city has committed $30 million to fund the design and implementation of “Stormwater Best Management Practices” and to correct existing runoff problems in the region.
The goal is to prevent materials such as motor oil, grease and heavy metals from finding their way into the reservoirs as a result of rainstorms and runoff.
50 years ago
Oct. 14, 1971
City police are going to start ticketing bicyclists, said Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore at last night’s meeting of the Board of Public Safety.
DeSalvatore said bicycle riders who are 16 years and older will be given tickets for violating the state law pertaining to bicycles.
Adults won’t be the only ones affected, DeSalvatore said. Children will also be held responsible for bike violations.
The police chief said that when a child violates the bicycle law, a letter will be sent to the child’s parents or guardian noting the violation and requesting its correction.
If the letter is ignored and the child continues to ride his bicycle in violation of the law, the parents or guardian will be held responsible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.