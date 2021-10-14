Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 15, 1996
TROUT CREEK — Four decades ago, Perry Shelton was a Tompkins town councilman who fumed at the sight of New York City planners seizing his community’s land and re-routing its roads to make way for the Cannonsville Reservoir.
Later, as the town’s supervisor between 1958 and 1993, Shelton fought The Big Apple tooth-and-nail as the city continually tried to lower its tax assessments in the town and impose land-use regulations on his constituents.
“They really took us to the cleaners,” says Shelton, recalling those early days.
But on Monday night, Shelton joined the rest of his fellow town board members in voting to sign onto the New York City Watershed Memorandum of Agreement.
Supporters of the deal hope it will end the longstanding legal dispute between the city and upstate watershed communities.
50 years ago
Oct. 15, 1971
The November meeting of the Oneonta Town Board is shaping up to be a major session. The Town’s annual budget will come up for discussion, and now it appears a comprehensive revision of the Town’s mobile home ordinance will also be on the agenda.
The Town Board and the Town Planning Board reviewed the proposed updating of the 1963 mobile home ordinance last night with consultant Richard Orman of Crandell Associates of Endicott.
Orman noted some Town Board recommendations and said he would have final drafts of the ordinance back to the board before its November meeting. It must be adopted and a public hearing held before it can become law.
The proposal would regulate mobile home parks, individual mobile homes and trailer campgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.