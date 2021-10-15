Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 16, 1996
ONEONTA — While presidential candidates Bill Clinton and Bob Dole have traveled around the country touting their policies, they’ve been getting some help spreading their messages from Oneonta High School students.
Seniors in Joe Hughes’ participation in government classes have been debating campaign issues, with students representing both candidates during each session.
Hughes walked to the front of his seventh-period class and reminded students that the topic of Tuesday’s debate would be the environment.
A computer printout banner reading “Clinton vs. Dole Decision ‘96” hangs above the debate table. Cherraine Asumah-Perkins shuffles her notes as a representative of Bill Clinton, and Neah Mistry looks around the room at the constituents who will ask her about Bob Dole’s policies.
50 years ago
Oct. 16, 1971
Preliminary steps toward organization of a joint Town-City planning coordinating committee will be reviewed during a session Wednesday at City Hall, County Representative Andrew Tisenchek said yesterday.
The cooperative effort, Tisenchek said, is absolutely necessary if either the city or the town hopes to receive any federal assistance for projects.
Tisenchek is the Board of Representatives liaison to the Southern Tier East Regional Planning Board, which is currently seeking federal certification.
The meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Common Council chambers will center around a briefing by Roy Butner on the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) planning requirements necessary before aid requests will even be considered.
