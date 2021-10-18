Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 19, 1996
ONEONTA — The 6,000 mark of the Dow Jones Industrial average is “scary high,” but corporate America is in the best shape ever and a business boom is ahead, the chief of A.G. Edwards investment firm said Friday.
Benjamin F. Edwards III, chairman and chief executive officer of the St. Louis-based firm, said the stock market’s ascent gives reasons to pause, considering rises have been followed by falls. Edwards was in Oneonta Friday while touring corporate offices in New York state.
The Dow Jones industrial average, a major market indicator recognized by most Americans, has been dancing around the 6,000 mark all week. On Monday, Oct. 14, the average closed above 6,000 for the first time, which professional traders on Wall Street considered just reaching another number. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.03 to close at 6,094.23, a gain of 124.85 on the week.
“People are concerned about the height of the market, people are concerned about the election,” said Edwards, grandson of the firm’s founder. “The Wall Street Transcript” has named him one of three chief executives in the securities industry for eight of the last dozen years.
50 years ago
Oct. 19, 1971
Richard Sweeting believes Oneonta should have a cemetery where pet-lovers can bury their pets.
An animal lover since he was a child, Sweeting claims animal owners should be able to give their pets a “decent” burial.
“Some people just throw their dead pets into the trash can,” Sweeting noted with a frown. “If they really loved their pets, how could they do that?”
So far, Sweeting has buried four pets — a rabbit and three cats. His eyes saddened as he told how he buried them. “I build a wooden box for them,” he said, “then I place them in the box, cover them, and paint their name on the box before placing it in their grave.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.