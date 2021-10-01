25 years ago
Oct. 2, 1996
ONEONTA — Some State University College at Oneonta students have renewed an effort to re-open SUCO’s now dormant College Camp.
A six-student College Camp Task Force is urging that the 200-plus acres of woodland, ponds, trails, campsites, Lodge and observatory be reopened as early as 1997. The panel proposes collecting a new student fee and perhaps allowing limited logging at the camp to help pay for it.
SUCO’s Organization of Ancillary Services, citing financial losses, closed the camp nearly three years ago after four decades of operation. Luke Dillon, a SUCO student who is chairing the effort to reinvigorate the camp, says the college’s administrators generally have been receptive to the idea of opening it back up again.
“We want to work with them as a team in order to bring this great resource back into use for us as students, the other area campuses, ad the community at large,” Dillon said.
50 years ago
Oct. 2, 1971
Unlike most private colleges, Hartwick does not face any financial crisis within the next few years.
While many other private schools are closing because of lack of sufficient funds, Hartwick has been growing stronger financially.
One of the greater sources of income is through gifts and grants. During the 1970-71 fiscal year, over $2 million was received by Hartwick, reports President Adolph G. Anderson.
The Hartwick College Citizens Board, with a voluntary membership of over 950 area residents, made the greatest single contribution this spring in presenting a check for $13,770 to the college.
