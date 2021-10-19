Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 20, 1971
Once workers begin pouring concrete at the Mitchell Street site for the 10-story high rise for the elderly, it will take about 10 to 14 months to complete the project.
That timetable was given to reporters yesterday by Melvin Casher of Fox Ledge Corp. of Ronkonkoma, L.I., developers of the $2.5 million structure. He and Daniel Simons represented Fox Ledge at formal groundbreaking ceremonies yesterday.
Casher said he expected some concrete to be poured this fall — within the next two months. He indicated the firm is investigating the possibility of working through the winter, but said it is likely work on the structure won’t get into full swing until spring.
He said the firm hopes to have the high rise completed before the end of 1972, but mentioned weather as a factor.
Once foundations are poured, Casher said, the building’s shell will rise quickly — at the rate of one floor per week. The remainder of the time will be used to do the finishing work. Precast plank and masonry walls enable the fast frame construction, Casher said.
About two dozen people attended the simple ground-breaking ceremonies. Mayor James Lettis and former mayor Albert S. Nader, after whom the building will be named, spoke briefly.
Lettis likened himself to a “second string quarterback” finishing work on the high rise begun during the Nader administration.
Nader said he felt “humble and proud” over the high rise. Present at the ceremonies were his wife and parents.
