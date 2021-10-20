Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 21, 1996
Here’s a familiar announcement this year: Flood warning along Schoharie Creek.
Up to 3 inches of rain doused the region over the weekend, accompanied by winds gusting at over 40 miles miles per hours. That’s not quite as severe as the New York City area deluge that caused Saturday’s postponement of Game 1 of the World Series or possibly contributed to the airline mishap on a LaGuardia Airport runway.
But for at least the third time in 1996, a National Weather Service bulletin warned Schoharie County residents of flooding along the creek early Sunday.
“Boy, this has been some year,” North Blenheim dairy farmer Bob Mann Sr. said Sunday while his fields still were covered with water from the nearby creek.
50 years ago
Oct. 21, 1971
COBLESKILL — How do the people of Schoharie County feel about the new dams, and how much accurate knowledge do they have about them?
About 75 young men and women from the State University of New York, Agricultural and Technical College at Cobleskill are preparing to conduct a county-wide survey on Saturday, October 23 to find answers to these big questions. The survey is a joint effort of Cobleskill College students headed by Professors Larry Joyce and Harry Abrahamsen, and Cooperative Extension represented by Agricultural Extension Agent Kenneth Hotopp.
In a brief meeting with students in Wheeler, Hotopp explained the background of the Blenheim-Gilboa pump storage facility now under construction by the State Power Authority, and the proposed Breakabeen Dam now being considered.
Hotopp told the volunteers drawn from sociology and psychology classes that their survey efforts would contribute greatly to understanding of the impact of the big projects on small areas. This survey is especially important since it will reflect the citizens’ viewpoint on the dam projects. Survey results will be tabulated, compiled and presented at a promised hearing with the State Power Authority in early December.
