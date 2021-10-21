Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 22, 1996
ONEONTA — In 1921, Ethel Beach walked from door to door on Oneonta’s Main Street, looking for women at work. The few she found were invited to join her for coffee. So began the Oneonta Business Woman’s Club.
Seventy-five years later the club is still in business, and its members will celebrate that anniversary tonight at State University College at Oneonta’s Morris Hall. Nineteen women participated in the first meeting Oct. 25, 1921. Membership now stands at 189.
“She was a very colorful woman, very strong,” said member Madolyn Palmer of Beach. “She was probably a mentor for a lot of women who wanted to enter the work force.’
The club was founded to provide mental and social growth for the members, as well as to foster civic improvement and philanthropic work. At the time, young women were beginning work in Oneonta factories and some residents thought they needed “entertainment.”
Beach worked for many years at Stevens Hardware Co. on Main Street. Her bookkeeping career began after her brother, Willard, was employed there as a clerk before World War I.
50 years ago
Oct. 22, 1971
“Kreskin,” an Extra Sensory Perception expert, proved to even the most cynical disbeliever that “people have 21 senses, rather than the accepted six.”
Kreskin locked rings together, correctly named cards held, telephone numbers, names, etc. before the amazed eyes of SUCO students last night at Old Main.
Over 1,000 people were admitted. When the aisles and pit were filled, at least another 100 students were turned away. Kreskin received a standing ovation from the receptive audience.
In the second phase of his show, he had about 40 students on stage doing various stunts without realizing it.
The height of his act, however, came when he asked four members of the audience hide his fee check anywhere in the room. He said if he couldn’t find the check, he would forfeit his pay. After some time, Kreskin located the check behind a painting under some molding.
