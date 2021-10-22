Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 23, 1996
SIDNEY — The Hospital in Sidney announced Tuesday a new partnership with Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown.
The change is being called a “joint venture” meant to increase the diversity and quantity of medical services and education offered to patients. Russell Test, chief executive officer at The Hospital, and Thomas Mirabito, president of the Sidney Area Hospital Foundation, stressed that there has been no corporate connection made between Bassett and The Hospital.
“We’re still an independently-operated hospital (in Sidney),” Mirabito said. The Hospital’s name will remain unchanged.
For more than a year The Hospital in Sidney has been considering affiliation agreements with other health groups.
50 years ago
Oct. 23, 1971
An Oneonta man is believed to have been brutally bludgeoned to death in a motel room in Fort Mitchell, Ky., a suburb of Cincinnati.
Though Kentucky police clamped a tight news blackout on the identity of the man, the victim is believed to be Harold L. Baine, who lived at Campus Heights Apartments in Oneonta and served as assistant director of admissions at Hartwick College for 10 years until he retired in 1970.
Unofficial sources have revealed to two New York papers — one The Star — and an Ohio newspaper that the man positively identified by the Kentucky police was Baine. Police admit they have a positive identification but refused to reveal the victim’s name.
The murder occurred sometime late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. The body was discovered by a maid Tuesday.
