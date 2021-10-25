Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 26, 1996
Three Otsego County women will go far this weekend. They’re running the marathon in Washington, D.C.
And they’re running for more than their health.
Katie Boardman, Shari Johnson-Ploutz and Deb Parisian have joined the Team in Training of the Leukemia Society of America’s Albany chapter, where their efforts will raise money for research and education about leukemia.
The trio are also running with a special person in mind. Boardman and Johnson-Ploutz will run in honor of James Price, 8, of Oneonta, and Debra Parisian will run in honor of Christopher Phillips, 10, of Hartwick.
50 years ago
Oct. 26, 1971
Kentucky law enforcement officials believe the man they are seeking in connection with the fatal bludgeoning of former Hartwick College’s admissions official Harold Baine left Oneonta with Mr. Baine.
Kenton County, Kentucky authorities are seeking James Lloyd Harris, around 40, of Stuwaicke, Nova Scotia, as a suspect in the case.
Funeral services for the 69-year-old educator will be held at 1:30 p.m. today at the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
The Star learned yesterday Mr. Baine may have had dinner Saturday, October 16, with a man he left Oneonta with for Kentucky the following day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.