Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 27, 1971
STAMFORD — The Rural Supplementary Educational Center here was recognized recently as a pioneer in the field of educational communications when Dr. Frank W. Cyr, originator of the Center’s unique ETV system, was invited to participate in a meeting with representatives of the Appalachian Regional Commission, the U.S. Office of Education, public broadcasting interests and educational institutions.
The Appalachian Regional Commission, an independent federal-state agency serving states from Alabama to New York, has received a grant from the Office of Education to find out how a communications satellite can be used to improve telecommunications in Appalachia as an aid to regional development.
Dr. Cyr was one of 15 from the Appalachia area who was asked to give advice in the technical programmatic aspects of this study. A pioneer in the field of telecommunications, Dr. Cyr represented the RSEC and the Second Supervisory District.
Part of the purpose for the meeting was to make recommendations about the kind of educational programs to be made available on this experimental satellite. Possibilities include pre-school education, high school equivalency, “open university,” and development of rural communities.
In the spring of 1973, NASA will launch an experimental satellite called ATS-F. At the request of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, NASA has agreed to include the capability for delivering two channels of educational television or other educational communications from the ATS-F satellite to local ETV stations, to CATV systems, or directly to selected schools, hospitals or community centers.
Already nicknamed by its developer, Fairchild-Hiller Corporation, the “pinpoint professor,” the satellite will be able to broadcast educational television programs from 22,300 miles in space to remote villages on an entire subcontinent.
It will be capable of delivering two channels of high quality television to special antennas costing approximately $500 each. Such antennas could be built by students at the District’s two occupational centers. They would permit satellite programs to be retransmitted through the Center’s unique mountaintop system of translator towers to the schools and homes across the Second Supervisory District.
