25 years ago
Oct. 28, 1996
What does a State University College at Oneonta student from Long Island want most on his 21st birthday?
Wrong. He wants his favorite baseball team to win the World Series.
“Unbelievable,” said Matt Kasa, a junior business major from Northport who celebrated his birthday beginning midnight Sunday, about an hour after New York Yankees third baseman Charlie Hayes squeezed Mark Lemake’s pop fly to clinch the Bronx Bombers’ first World Series title in 18 years.
“The best night of my life. Honestly, the best night of my life,” said Kasa, who viewed Saturday’s game on television with his neighbors in a dorm room in Grant Hall.
And O-Yanks faithful can be proud that three alumni — Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte and Jim Leyritz — were named the most valuable players of the first three games of the World Series.
50 years ago
Oct. 28, 1971
The Public Service Board last night authorized City Engineer John Buck to sign an application requesting the State Department of Environmental Conservation to allow City Forester John Haigh to open a small part of the city watershed to hunting and fishing.
Haigh said the application needs an official signature before going to Albany. He needs the permit before he can begin excavation in a stream that feeds the Susquehanna River.
Haigh hopes to get Oneonta boy scouts interested in the project.
In order to open the land to hunting and fishing, Haigh said, log cribbing or stone cribbing must be constructed to create pools in the creeks. These pools could be stocked for fishing.
