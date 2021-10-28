Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 29, 1996
ONEONTA — As part of Center Street School’s centennial celebration last year, students of the Young Yorkers club researched and wrote a book, “A View From The Schoolhouse: A Picture Postcard History of Oneonta.”
On Monday morning, the Future for Oneonta Foundation gave teacher Ron Whalen a certificate of appreciation for his guidance of the successful project.
“Back some months ago, Ron came to us (at FOF) and told us the idea for the book,” said Gordon Roberts, FOF chairman, who presented the award at the school. “He said, ‘But my big problem is, I don’t have any money.’ So we upfronted him $3,000 so he could get the book published, with the understanding that he would pay the money back with proceeds from the book’s sales.”
With the first printing of 1,000 books now sold and the loan repaid, the book will enter its second printing of 500, to fill orders on a waiting list.
50 years ago
Oct. 29, 1971
Wilber Park Apartments, the long uncompleted $1 million apartment complex above Wilber Park, will be sold at public auction at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, at Oneonta’s City Hall.
Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari has named Oneonta attorney Sterling P. Harrington as referee in the foreclosure case.
In that capacity, Harrington will serve as auctioneer.
The sale is intended to help Marine Midland Bank – Eastern National Association (formerly Marine Midland Bank of Troy) recover some of the mortgage losses from the bankrupt property. Although exact figures are unavailable, Marine Midland is believed to have held an $800,000 mortgage.
