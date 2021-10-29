Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 30, 1996
ONEONTA — Petitions are being circulated in support of Oneonta City School Superintendent Hans Dellith, just as the Board of Education launches the lengthy process of searching for a replacement by the time his contract expires next year.
The identities of the petition’s originators remain a mystery, however, and Dellith said he’s not involved.
School board members said they wouldn’t comment on how the petitions might affect the superintendent search, saying they would wait and see what happens.
Madolyn Palmer, a retired business manager from the district, said she, along with a number of others, signed a petition, and she has seen the petitions at various functions she’s attended.
Dellith said he didn’t want to talk about whether or not such a petition would influence his previous decision not to seek a contract renewal.
50 years ago
Oct. 30, 1971
State Police investigators yesterday intensified their search for clues to the identity of an assailant who fatally bludgeoned a 72-year-old East Worcester shopkeeper earlier this week.
Investigators still have no solid leads on the killer’s identity or on the motive for the slaying.
Neighbors found the lifeless body of Dr. Jesse Seehof, operator of Sayuri Japanese Gifts, in the cellar of his combination home-shop Thursday afternoon.
Otsego County Coroner James Hurley of Oneonta said an autopsy performed yesterday morning at Fox Hospital confirmed that Dr. Seehof had been killed sometime late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening.
