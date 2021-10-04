Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 5, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Gordon “Woody” Mower pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his parents last spring in a deal that spares his life but forces him to spend the rest of it behind bars.
“On March 26 at my home on Mower Road, I took a .22 caliber Viper, I shot my father with the intention of killing him and I shot my mother with the intention of killing her,” the sullen 19-year-old told Acting State Supreme Court Justice Michael V. Coccoma.
Mower’s plea to one count of first-degree murder eliminates the need for a trial and the possibility that he could be executed by lethal injection if convicted.
He pleaded in exchange for a promise of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, but formal sentencing won’t occur until Nov. 1.
50 years ago
Oct. 5, 1971
If the Board of Education approves and room can be found, the junior and senior high schools will have student lounges, where students can meet during study halls or eighth period to “rap” with other students.
The Oneonta Drug Task Force committee, under the Board of Education, decided yesterday morning that rather than have a room specifically designed for drug counseling, the room can be used by students to discuss any problems with other students.
Rooms tentatively set aside, however, cannot be used solely for the “rap” sessions. In the senior high, room 222 is also used for the school’s publications. The health room in the junior high school is used during physical examinations.
It is hoped rooms can be found which could not be used exclusively by students, even if it means juggling room schedules, according to Edward Onody, acting superintendent of schools.
