Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 6, 1971
After years of planning, the Oneonta Housing Authority will finally formally break ground for the 112-unit high rise for the elderly on Tuesday, October 19.
Plans for the groundbreaking were revealed at yesterday’s Housing Authority meeting by Mrs. Lionel Guenette, the authority’s chairman.
Mrs. Guenette also revealed that the 10-story building to be built on the site of the former Mitchell Street school will be named after former mayor Albert S. (Sam) Nader.
The Sixth Ward building will be called “Nader Tower” after Nader. The Housing Authority was created and plans begun for the high rise during his administration.
Mrs. Guenette said invitations to the ground breaking would be sent to Congressman Samuel S. Stratton and Hamilton Fish Jr. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m., October 19.
Fish currently represents this district. Stratton, Mrs. Guenette said, was “so helpful to us” during the planning stages.
Invitations will also go to Nader and Mayor James F. Lettis as well as all former members of the Housing Authority. City aldermen and Dr. Alexander F. Carson, chairman of the Capital Budget and Planning Commission, will also be invited to attend the formal ceremony.
William McManus, the authority’s housing director, indicated that the developer — Fox Lodge Corporation of Ronkonkoma, Long Island — probably will begin work on the building’s foundation around the end of this month or the early part of November.
