Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 7, 1996
ONEONTA — Marcia Wallace’s sense of humor and tenacity has helped make her what she is today — a survivor.
After surviving breast cancer and losing her husband to pancreatic cancer, Wallace is one of America’s leading speakers on awareness and early detection of breast cancer.
Wallace spoke to about 75 people at the Holiday Inn in Oneonta Sunday afternoon during a talk sponsored by Bassett Healthcare.
Best known as Carol, the redheaded receptionist on “The Bob Newhart Show,” Wallace was nominated for an Emmy Award on 1995 for her work on “Murphy Brown.” She is also the voice of teacher Mrs. Krabapple on “The Simpsons.”
50 years ago
Oct. 7, 1971
Second grade students at Center Street School enjoyed seeing a policeman handcuff their teacher. At least that’s what the children told the policeman.
Patrolman Paul Wenck had handcuffed Mrs. Lorraine Banks, a student-teacher at Center Street School, while demonstrating how handcuffs work to second graders at the school. The class is taught by Mrs. Wava Cuyler.
After his visit to the class, Patrolman Wenck received a letter from the students on a huge poster as a “thank you” for the information, and pamphlets on police work he presented to the class.
The letter reads: “Thank you for coming and talking to our second grade class. We learned many interesting things, such as the bicycle safety rules and the rules you told us about the switchblade knife” (which Wenck used to describe a dangerous weapon). “Thank you for the bicycle safety booklets,” the letter continued. “We will follow the safety rules when riding our bikes.”
