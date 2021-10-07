Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 8, 1971
SOUTH KORTRIGHT — A special district meeting and election will be held 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 27 at South Kortright Central School.
At that time, qualified voters of the District will be asked to approve an additional outlay of $37,392 for new construction and $157,608 for alterations to the existing physical plant. The total amount of the increases is $195,000.
The excess over the original $1,125,000 approved for the renewal program by the voters last April was revealed when construction bids, when opened, totaled approximately $200,000 more than expected. The increase is attributed by school board officials to spiraling labor and materials costs.
By a happy combination of carefully revised plans and an unforeseen increase in state aid, the proposed building program will be continued without having to anticipate any increase in the tax levy beyond that already predicted in April.
25 years ago
Oct. 8, 1996
DELHI — Flood-damaged properties in parts of Delaware and Schoharie counties will be purchased and cleared with funds approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Delaware County’s application for $2 million to buy 40 to 50 homes, and the town of Gilboa’s request for $567,000 to buy 14 homes in Stryker Road were approved by FEMA last week.
Buyout grant applications for the towns of Blenheim, Fulton and Middleburgh are still pending but are expected to be approved by FEMA, according to Alicia Terry, Schoharie County planning director.
The mitigation grants will pay 75 percent of the fair market value of residential properties the day before the Jan. 19 flood.
