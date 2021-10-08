Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 9, 1996
DELHI — The 1996 federal Farm Bill has presented New York’s dairy farmers with an opportunity, and the state’s pro-agriculture lawmakers should seize the opportunity and join a newly forming dairy compact, a local lawmaker says.
State Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch, R-Bainbridge, told about 25 Delaware County Farm Bureau members and guests Tuesday night that he would like to see New York join the Northeast Interstate Dairy Compact.
This year’s Farm Bill will include a provision setting up a New England dairy compact, which will allow a regional commission to set milk prices higher than the federal standards. Dairy farmers have hailed the proposal as a necessary measure to bolster their incomes, thereby preserving the region’s farms and a reliable local source of milk for consumers.
The bill also allows neighboring states, including New York, to join the system to form a more wide-ranging Northeast compact. Legislatures must approve their states’ participation, and Crouch said he tried to introduce a bill into the Assembly last session to get New York involved.
50 years ago
Oct. 9, 1971
Organizations of the four county area which sponsor Bingo games made a net profit of $96,748 during the year from Oct. 1, 1969 to Sept. 30, 1970, and municipalities which permitted the games made an additional $3,101 from the three percent of the net profit which they were permitted to retain for enforcement and administration.
This was disclosed in the annual report of the State Bingo Control Commission of the Department of State.
During that period, there were six organizations in Chenango which sponsored Bingo, three in Delaware County, seven in Otsego and four in Schoharie, 20 in all.
In Chenango County there were 248 occasions when the game was played, 90 in Delaware, 306 in Otsego and 165 in Schoharie, a total of 749, and during those occasions the cry of “bingo” resounded 5,477 times, in Delaware, 2,015; in Otsego 6,294, and in Schoharie, 2,245 for a total of 16,035 games.
