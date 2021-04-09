Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 10, 1996
Police had their first break in the case of a slain Richfield couple Tuesday when the car that their missing son was supposedly driving was found at a Boston airport.
Massachusetts state police discovered the abandoned 1994 Chrysler LeBaron convertible in a parking garage just before noon Tuesday during a regular patrol of Boston Logan International Airport.
New York state police called the lead the best yet in the two-week search for double homicide suspect Gordon “Woody” Mower Jr. but said there still has been no sign of the teen or his 14-year-old girlfriend, Melanie Ann Bray.
There may still be a vast amount of legwork and a good number of miles between the pair and police, state police Senior Investigator H. Karl Chandler said Tuesday.
50 years ago
April 10, 1971
The Campus Ministry of Oneonta is seeking support from area residents in its drive to abolish the draft.
This was revealed in a Campus Ministry prepared statement released by Rev. Anthony Chiaramonte, Newman Chaplain, yesterday.
Other clergymen who endorsed the statement include the Rev. Richard C. Frye, St. James Episcopal Church; the Rev. Edward Lintern, Wesley House chaplain; the Rev. James Wentz, Unitarian-Universalist Church; the Rev. Jack Topoleski, First United Methodist Church and Sister Marion Smith, Newman House chaplain.
The committee hopes to spark a letter-writing campaign similar to the one which was successful in the fight against the supersonic transport. Target for the campaign is the Senate. Residents are urged to write to Senators Jacob Javits and James Buckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.