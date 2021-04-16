Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 17, 1996
Paragon Trade Brands will close the Oneonta diaper factory it recently bought from Pope & Talbot by mid-June, the company announced Tuesday.
The economies of production are driving this decision,” said Scott Crook, operations manager at the plant. “Everybody here was doing a great job, but larger plants can do it more cheaply.”
“We’re hurt,” said a Paragon worker, who asked not to be identified. “We was used.”
The plant employs 110 workers.
Paragon took over the plant in February. Company officials closed three other Pope & Talbot facilities at that time but said they would keep Oneonta open. At that time a company official said “productivity and proximity to markets” were the criteria for keeping the plant open.
50 years ago
April 17, 1971
NEW YORK — The Breakstone Sugar Creek Division of Kraftco Corporation has announced that on April 26, 1971, it will take over the South Edmeston building currently occupied by Kraft Foods, which is moving its operation to Lowville, N.Y. where a new Kraft plant is under construction.
Breakstone intends to modify the plant interior to fit its needs and add production machinery to allow them to expand production to their line. Dwight Brockway, manager of the new Breakstone facility, said that the renovation should be completed and new machinery installed by the middle of summer.
Once the facility is ready it will produce Breakstone yogurt and ricotta cheese. Ricotta is a new product for Breakstone that has gained growing acceptance. Ricotta is a centuries old whole milk cheese originating in Italy.
The expanded South Edmeston plant will incorporate the present Youngsville operation of Breakstone. “Some of the former Kraft employees have already been employed by Breakstone,” said Brockway, “and will report to work when the modifications are completed.”
