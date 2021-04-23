Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 24, 1996
Want to travel to Chile? See an exhibit at the Museum of Natural History? You don’t need a plane ticket or even your own computer.
Otsego County residents can now reach destinations along the information superhighway with OtsegoNet — free, public access to the Internet. OtsegoNet offers an alternative service to the Internet access available at Huntington Memorial Library, and other libraries in the Four-County Library System.
The first site to offer public OtsegoNet access opens this morning at 9:40. County residents who want to go on- line can do so at Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties at 9 Main St. in Oneonta.
“This innovative project provides Otsego County residents with dial-up access to the entire range of informational resources of a fully networked community,” said Rob Robinson, executive director of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
50 years ago
April 24, 1971
BAINBRIDGE — Young people in particular are very much concerned with the problems of ecology as evidenced at Bainbridge-Guilford Central School where a full day’s activities were scheduled Friday in connection with Earth Day.
Highlight of the Earth Day program was an ecology parade from the high school to the village park where special ceremonies were held including the presentation of Hawthorn and Elm trees given by the Bainbridge Woman’s Club as part of their beautification project. In addition, money will be given for the renewal and beautification of the park paths.
Mrs. Charles Taylor, vice president of the Bainbridge Woman’s Club, and Mrs. Mary Kirbey Lord, chairman of the Beautification Program Committee, made the presentation to Carl Hutchinson, acting mayor of Bainbridge.
Also taking part in the ceremonies was Lauren Vredenburgh, president of PEW, and coordinator of the day’s events. Music was under the direction of David Harvey of the B-G Music Department.
