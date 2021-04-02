Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 3, 1996
Dick Thompson considers himself the “luckiest person who ever lived.” On April 14 he will celebrate his 50th year in country music and he attributes much of his success to the “great people who worked for me.”
“It takes a lot of help and just good people,” said Thompson, of Milford.
In May or June a celebration will be held in Davenport in honor of Thompson’s 50 years and he would like everyone who has worked with him over the years to come.
He feels so many people have been instrumental in his success, including TV, radio, newspapers and especially the fans.
“I’d like everyone who’s worked with me to come and get up and sing,” Thompson said.
50 years ago
April 3, 1971
DELHI — The wheels of justice which reputedly grind slowly but exceedingly fine, this week moved in favor of the Delaware County Town of Colchester.
In a decision handed down Tuesday, New York State Supreme Court Justice George M. Carney, at a hearing in New York City, affirmed the constitutionality of a 1960 State Law ordering the City of New York to plow snow from the roads surrounding its upstate water reservoir system.
The decade old measure, which has long proven a legal burr under the saddle of New York City, was sponsored and introduced by Delaware County’s then Senator E. Ogden Bush of DeLancey, who at the time, with commendable foresight, knew that the matter would involve some light-footed litigatory maneuvering by the City unless a definitive position was obtained through legislation.
It was firmly believed locally at the time, that the Governor was in complete accord with Senator Bush’s measure, and in deference to the senior senator, signed the bill into law.
