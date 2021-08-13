Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 14, 1996
ONEONTA — Two brothers with Oneonta ties will bring back their talents to entertain and enlighten a local audience about life for children in war-torn Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia.
Paul and Jonathan Dokuchitz will appear at the Agora of Hartwick College, Oneonta, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The benefit evening will raise money for a film-in-progress about children who have lost relatives, friends and homes but are looking for a brighter future.
Filmmaker Paul Dokuchitz, whose documentary work was nominated in 1993 for an Academy Award, and co-producer Marianne McCune will give the first public screening of the rough-cut of a 30-minute film titled “Maybe…Memories Do Not Burn.”
And for the first time since graduating from Oneonta High School, singer-actor Jonathan Dokuchitz will appear locally — with some surprise guests. Dokuchitz has been in Broadway shows “Tommy” and “Into the Woods” and now is touring the United States and Europe with Liza Minelli.
50 years ago
Aug. 14, 1971
The World Jamboree for 20,000 Boy Scouts of the world was marred by a typhoon, earthquake and a bus accident. But in spite of all this, William Ackerson, Otschodela Council commissioner, reported that the week spent at the Jamboree in Japan “was quite an experience.”
Of the three catastrophes, the typhoon was by far the worst. No one was injured in the bus accident, and only tremors were felt from the earthquake. The typhoon, however, was reported in Japanese newspapers as being “the worst storm Japan has seen in 40 years.”
Ackerson said it began raining on Wednesday, August 4. The following day, it poured with wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour. “It rained 19 inches in two days,” he said.
Ackerson took 36 Boy Scouts from the Otschodela (Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties) Council to Japan’s World Jamboree. His son, David, 15, was one of the scouts.
