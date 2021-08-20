25 years ago
Aug. 21, 1996
WALTON — A local congressman touring Delaware County on Tuesday gave federal and state disaster agencies high marks for their work in helping the area recover from the Flood of ’96.
U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, R-New Hartford, said communities in his congressional district eventually will receive a total of $39 million in federal disaster funds to aid recovery from January’s flood. Most of that money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency via the New York State Emergency Management Office.
“If I had to issue a report card, I’d give an A-plus to FEMA and SEMO,” Boehlert remarked Tuesday in Walton.
“This is a clear example of how government should work in a time of need.”
50 years ago
Aug. 21, 1971
A Morris dairy farmer went berserk Friday morning and hacked and bludgeoned his wife, two children and his mother.
After the bloody rampage, Dwight Littlewood, 46, set fire to a huge dairy barn in Upper Church Street in Morris. He perished in the fire. Three hours later, his charred body was found amid burning bales of hay.
Three of the injured were taken to the Albany Medical Center by the Oneonta and Morris ambulances.
What had forced Dwight into this frenzy could not be determined yesterday. His father was puzzled as to what his motive may have been.
