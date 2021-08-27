Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 28, 1996
ONEONTA — Despite riding a natural post-convention high, presidential candidate H. Ross Perot doesn’t seem to be generating the same kind of interest he did four years ago.
At least not according to several Oneonta area residents.
Perot, nominated to run for president a second time following the Reform Party’s convention in Valley Forge, Pa., earlier this month, got only a lukewarm reception from several Main Street pedestrians who were asked about his candidacy. “I really don’t think so,” said Ed Swift, 27, when asked if Perot would have an impact on the 1996 election. “A lot of people are sick and tired of Clinton, but I really don’t think Perot will be much of a factor.”
Worcester resident John Lange said he voted for Perot in 1992, but probably won’t do so again this year.
50 years ago
Aug. 28, 1971
The Town of Hartwick Planning Board is working hard to keep the Hartwick area a good place to live, work and play in years to come.
Actively supported by Hartwick Town Board officials, the planners are thinking about a program of mutual interest to all town residents wherein the use of land and the location and use of buildings for various purposes can be regulated sensibly.
Working for about a year and a half with assistance from professional planners from the State Office of Planning Coordination and the Office for Local Government, Hartwick’s Town planners have come up with an ordinance to set development standards; create mobile home regulations; establish junk yard regulations, and much more, all contained in the 31 sections of the 19-page document entitled, “The Hartwick Development Ordinance.”
Development standards cover utilities, water, sewage, gas and electricity supplies, public and private water and sewage disposal systems, including agricultural restrictions.
