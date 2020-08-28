Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 29, 1995
SIDNEY — Programs like those Robert J. Moppert saw in the Sidney area Friday are the sort New York needs to revitalize industry, the new regional director for the state Department of Economic Development said.
“I was really impressed with what a small community can do when they put their minds together,” Moppert, the new director of the department’s Southern Tier regional office that covers nine counties including Otsego, Delaware and Chenango, said after attending Friday’s Sidney Rotary Club meeting. “The thing that excites me about it is the private sector is really working with the public sector. The bottom line is we have to have good jobs so our people want to stay in this area.”
Moppert spent Friday morning at the Regional Manufacturing Training Center on Union Street, where he saw a program that unites private enterprise such as the Amphenol Corp. in Sidney with agencies such as the Village of Sidney Industrial Development Agency and State University College of Technology at Delhi to train industrial workers in new computer technology.
He also went to the Robert W. Harrold BOCES campus in Masonville, which has been sending high school students into businesses such as the Keith Clark calendar plant in Sidney to get realistic job training.
50 years ago
Aug. 29, 1970
Flair-bottoms. “Sharpy” colors. Lots of plaids, but very few solids for sure.
That’s the wardrobe of the stylish 8-10 year old young man as he prepared to return next month to the hallowed corridors of elementary school, leaving this summer behind.
“We’ve been selling a tremendous number of bell-and-flair-bottom pants,” says Mrs. Anne Hughes, a clerk in the young men’s department at Bresee’s Department Store. She added “the ‘Billy the Kid’ type pants are selling well, too. There is such a big change this year compared to what the boys wore last year.”
James E. Grimes, manager at the J.C. Penney store, backed up Mrs. Hughes. “The bells, the flairs and the sharpy colors are the ‘in-thing’ today. The fellow without them — well, he’s just out of it!”
