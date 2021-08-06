25 years ago
Aug. 7, 1996
STAMFORD — Catskill Craftsmen, which began nearly 50 years ago as a manufacturer of wooden crates for encyclopedias and now ranks as the country’s leading manufacturer of “butcher block” kitchen work centers, has been granted a $1.25 million loan to expand and improve its Stamford plant.
The New York Business Development Corp. holds half the loan, and sold the other half to the National Bank of Stamford, according to NYBDC loan officer David Blessing.
“Fiscally, this is a very strong company,” Blessing said of Catskill Craftsmen Inc., which employs 80 people.
The company started in 1948 making encyclopedia crates, then switched to bookcases, which were given by the Grolier Society to customers who purchased their encyclopedia sets.
50 years ago
Aug. 7, 1971
There will be four glass collection points in Oneonta, Carney Rhinevault, chairman of the Environmental Association for Delaware and Otsego Counties (EADOC), has announced.
Placed inside the stores to prevent vandalism, the drums are now located at the Grand Union in the West End, Victory and Loblaw supermarkets on Chestnut Street, and in the Victory Market in the Oneonta Plaza.
Each drum is a different color — white, brown, and green — to remind people to separate the glass they bring in to the collection points, Rhinevault said.
He added that once the drums are filled, they will be taken to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company where the glass will be crushed and transported to a central collection point in Albany. From there, the glass will be taken to Brockport where it will be recycled.
