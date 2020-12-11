Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 12, 1995
Pope & Talbot’s biggest competitor plans to absorb the company, officials announced Monday, but the impact on the Oneonta diaper plant isn’t known.
Paragon Trade Brands, of Federal Way, Wash., has agreed to buy all assets of Pope& Talbot’s disposable diaper business. The agreement between the two manufacturers is subject to federal government approval under anti-trust laws, said Ken Willis, manager of the Oneonta plant on River Street. Both companies sell diapers in the United States and Canada.
“We are each other’s No. 1 competition,” Willis said. The purchase agreement wasn’t surprising considering the high cost of doing business, increasing supply expenses and a marketplace where some manufacturers are failing, he said.
The Oneonta diaper plant employs about 150 people who work on shifts scheduled 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Willis said, and the local plant is the most productive of Pope & Talbot’s four diaper-making operations. He planned to meet with employees starting Monday night to let them know about the pending sale.
50 years ago
Dec. 12, 1970
Mayor James Lettis, back from fact-finding trips to Cortland and Kingston during the past week, plans to take new looks at Oneonta’s parking, housing, and code enforcement situations.
The trips, which Lettis set up to get an idea of how other cities are approaching similar problems, may generate some dramatic changes to Oneonta programs.
The mayor is rapidly cooling on the idea of a tiered parking facility for the city, especially after he viewed Kingston’s recently-opened structure.
He saw only a couple of dozen cars in that city’s 360-car garage, which was designed by Newman & Doll, the same engineering firm that designed a 360-car garage for Oneonta.
