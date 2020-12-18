Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 19, 1995
WALTON — For two days in January, man and beast will reunite in Walton for the first Bear Spring Classic Sled Dog Race.
The Walton Citizens Task Force, local merchants and the village of Walton are teaming up with the Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club Inc. to hold what they hope will be the first in a series of sled dog races to help bring tourists into the area.
“Why Walton? I think primarily because it was the opinion of the task force that the emphasis of eco-tourism needs to be addressed,” said Ronald Leone, vice president of the Walton Citizens Task Force. “We felt that a good, clean industry such as tourism, i.e. dog sled racing, would be appropriate and is they type of economic development this community needs.”
Leone said another reason the vent will be hosted in Walton is because the Delaware County Fairgrounds are, “a perfect venue for a winter carnival.”
50 years ago
Dec. 19, 1970
The sometimes touchy problem of reapportionment will resurface in Oneonta within the next few months.
Mayor James Lettis, who concedes there is “a great discrepancy between wards,” indicated the Common Council will probably take up the subject as soon as official 1970 Census figures are available.
About a year and a half ago, a seven-member reapportionment committee headed by attorney Joseph T. Pondolfino Jr., submitted a citywide remapping plan.
But the Council never took action on the plan and the committee has unofficially disbanded.
The Pondolfino report called for six long, narrow wards that divided the city — and college — populations up about equally.
Students living in dorms or off-campus in the city are counted in the total population.
