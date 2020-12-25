Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 26, 1995
All good things must come to an end. The relatives are gone, the presents are put away, and the last drop of egg nog has been drunk.
Now for the Christmas tree. It was lovely, but the needles are dropping and it’s time to get rid of it.
But don’t just throw it away, recycle it.
Real trees are as popular as ever. There are 33 million trees sold in this country each year, according to the national Christmas Tree Association (NCTA).
Real trees are popular, according to Aaron Waghorn at Pie in the Sky on Route 7.
“I would say so,” Waghorn said. “We’ve sold quite a few.”
50 years ago
Dec. 26, 1970
Congressman Samuel S. Stratton is planning to say his “goodbyes” to Otsego County and Oneonta in person.
Since January 3, 1959, the 54-year-old Democrat has represented this county, but that all changes when the 92nd Congress is seated on January 4, 1971.
At that point, Otsego County becomes part of Republican Congressman Hamilton Fish’s 28th Congressional District. Stratton, who defeated incumbent Congressman Daniel Button last November, then assumes duties for a new district encompassing the Albany-Schenectady area.
But the popular Democrat says he hasn’t forgotten about his old district. He plans to swing through here as soon as Congress takes a break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.