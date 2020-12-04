25 years ago
Dec. 5, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — A cable television documentary on Henry Nicols, the local Eagle Scout who has used his own experience with AIDS to educate and dispel rumors about the disease, won a CableACE Award in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The half-hour documentary, “Eagle Scout — The Story of Henry Nicols,” was awarded the best “Children’s Short Documentary” at the 17th annual CableAce ceremonies.
“This is the third best World AIDS Day present I could have been given,” Nicols said from Florida, where he was delivering a series of lectures on the disease. “I would prefer that there not be any need to do my educational program at all, but most of all I wish AIDS were not an issue for anyone.
“I am very pleased that my story has won the CableACE Award. We are very honored, but there is still a lot to do if we are going to beat AIDS before AIDS beats us.”
50 years ago
Dec. 5, 1970
The Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts has received a grant of $2,900 from the New York State Council of the Arts.
The grant was announced yesterday by Charles Hunt, chairman of the Planning Committee for the Upper Catskill Council.
The grant is the second in the last month from the State Council to an Oneonta-based organization. A similar grant was recently issued to the National Railroad Museum.
The money will be used for administration, a museum for children’s programs and lectures to schools, Dr. Hunt said.
