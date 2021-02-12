Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 13, 1996
Otsego County’s Solid Waste Committee will ask the solid waste authority to take back the $275,000 bill it sent to cover a garbage shortfall.
Meanwhile, Otsego County representatives are looking at ways to guarantee the delivery of garbage, including setting up hauling districts.
MOSA’s bill was among several options representatives and lawyers discussed Monday night to resolve problems with the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Authority. They also reviewed MOSA’s proposal for privatizing disposal of garbage.
About 25 people, including county representatives, business owners and municipal officials were at Monday’s meeting in the county office building on Main Street, Oneonta. The committee noted the need to address short-term demands of the bill and long-term plans for disposing of solid waste.
50 years ago
Feb. 13, 1971
Residents of Schoharie, Delaware and Otsego Counties who face the prospect of having their property taken by the state for public purposes under the law of eminent domain will have the opportunity Monday to express their viewpoints as to what changes are needed in the law to insure fair and equitable treatment.
While the hearing was set at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cobleskill Central Junior-Senior High School is direct outgrowth of a multitude of complaints by residents of Schoharie and Delaware Counties against alleged “high handed procedures” of the State Power Authority, changes in the law would affect equally those whose properties are taken for highways and other public uses.
The Commission on Eminent Domain which has been engaged in a year-long study of the complicated and ancient law has expressed a strong desire to hear the views of the people on the subject. Spokesmen for the Commission have emphasized that it cannot remedy or atone for possible past injustices. But it can present to the state legislature proposals for revision of the law to prevent their occurrence.
In the course of two public meetings sponsored by Assemblyman Edwyn P. Mason of Hobart, to hear complaints against the Power Authority in connection with the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Power Project, a number of recurrent gripes were aired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.