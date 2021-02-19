Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 20, 1996
SIDNEY — After three years of not paying rent at the Sidney Civic Center, the Tri-Towns Boys and Girls Club has been given a choice — find a way to pay or a new place to stay.
“We’ve been very patient, even though we do recognize the value” of the club, village Mayor Elwood “Dixie” Davis said. “We feel that it’s time. We charge other people for the use of the building and we think its only fair to our other tenants and the taxpayers.”
The village has sent a letter to the club’s board of directors and to Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties, which provides funding to the club, announcing its plan to ask the club to leave in 60 days if it does not agree to pay rent. That would give the club until mid-April to come up with a plan.
“It troubles me that if the club were to close, some of the kids who benefit from it wouldn’t have that resource,” Davis said of the club that allows youths to play games and take part in leadership programs.
50 years ago
Feb. 20, 1971
WASHINGTON — Construction of flood controls to protect the hamlet of East Branch in Delaware County will start in April or May, Congressman Hamilton Fish Jr., said Friday.
Speaking from his office in the nation’s capitol, Fish, who has only represented Delaware County in Congress since January 1, said the controls will tame flood waters and ice flows on the lower Beaverkill and the East Branch of the Delaware River.
“In recent years,” the Congressman said, “the annual breakup of ice and snow at the junction of the Beaverkill and the East Branch has repeatedly caused flooding conditions.
“A temporary earthen dike erected in 1969 as a stop-gap measure has proven inadequate. Finally last year, Congress appropriated more than $300,000 in federal public funds for the necessary diking.”
