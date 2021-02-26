25 years ago
Feb. 27, 1996
A little more than a month after the flood of ’96, the emotional impact of the disaster is beginning to hit.
Delaware County has received more than $100,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help victims of the flood with counseling to deal with the stress and feelings of loss.
The county Mental Health Clinic has contracted with A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital to provide counseling services as part of the Peaceful River Project.
“We’ll provide supportive counseling,” said Frank Rabert, director of Fox’s Crisis Center and project coordinator. “It’s a chance for people to ventilate and validate their feelings. It’s stress management.”
50 years ago
Feb. 27, 1971
Last May, the SUCO Student Senate appropriated $23,800 to purchase a new bus.
The bus was delivered in September, Student Association President Robert Harrington reports. That was five months ago, but in all that time the bus has not moved from the parking lot at the college’s service building.
The bus, purchased with student funds, will be used to transport SUCO’s intercollegiate athletic teams, college musical tours, and, to a limited extent, classes and groups on field trips. Priorities will be in that order, Harrington said.
Just when the bus will start running is still unresolved.
Reason for the long delay, Harrington explained, is that the Student Senate cannot license and own the vehicle.
