Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 6, 1996
Hops, the golden crop nearly worth its weight in gold. Hops fed families, made farmers prosperous, built elegant homes and even banks.
It’s been more than 100 years since the heyday of hops growing here, and the vestiges of hop farming are slipping away.
The hop barns that dominated the Otsego County landscape are nearly gone. In a county that once boasted hundreds, only 11 — all in various states of decline — are left.
Al Bullard of Milford and Dave Petri of Hartwick feel passionately about these elegant and unique buildings. The men are fighting to save the barns in what they fear may be a losing battle.
50 years ago
Feb. 6, 1971
The Oneonta Town Board has set March 4 as the date for a public hearing on a proposed “hawkers ordinance” which would require a permit before out-of-town persons could peddle goods or solicit business door-to-door in the town.
Supervisor Allan Beach said the major purpose of the proposed ordinance is to protect townspeople, particularly the elderly, from “high pressure, hard sell” practiced by unscrupulous peddlers.
The ordinance requires that an applicant for such license provide complete proof of identity, list the type of property or merchandise to be sold and specify the method of distribution, and the name and address of the firm by which the applicant is employed.
The applicant must present a certificate from the Sealer of Weights and Measures as to the accuracy of any measuring or weighing devices to be used.
