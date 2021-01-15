Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 16, 1996
BLOOMVILLE — The Coach Lamp Inn, a Bloomville restaurant and Delaware County landmark of more than 50 years, served its last supper Sunday night.
Fire started by a faulty furnace claimed the restaurant late Sunday night.
At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Bloomville firefighters arrived on the scene to see flames shooting out the kitchen and bar area windows.
“When I got there I saw flames coming out of the windows. It was completely involved and then it spread,” Bloomville Fire Chiefs John Every said.
Every said no one was in the restaurant at the time of the fire and no one was seriously hurt fighting the blaze, although two firefighters were treated with oxygen at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire, according to Delaware County Fire Coordinator Nelson Delameter, was a faulty furnace.
50 years ago
Jan. 16, 1971
Houses owned by New York State and occupied by presidents of various State University colleges and other top State education officials should be sold, Assemblyman Edwyn Mason (R-Hobart) said yesterday.
His comments came during an interview on the WDOS talk show “The People Speak.”
Later, in an interview at The Star, Mason renewed his call for the election of the State Commissioner of Education and the State Board of Regents.
Mason has just introduced a bill requiring such elections.
The Delaware County Assemblyman said he saw no reason why Commissioner of Education Ewald Nyquist and “many other” officials should be supplied with large homes.
“We should dispose of them. These people make ample salaries,” he said. Nyquist’s salary is $51,500 — more than any of the nation’s 50 governors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.