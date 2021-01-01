Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 2, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — The only man accused of murder in Otsego County during 1995 is due to stand trial starting Wednesday morning.
Johnnie D. Young, 30, formerly of 3½ Gardner Place in Oneonta but held for nearly a year now at the Otsego County Jail, is due to be tried on a charge that he fatally stabbed another man at a city pizzeria last January.
Jury selection from a pool of 125 people begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown. Otsego County Judge Michael V. Coccoma will preside in his first murder trial on the bench.
Arguing before him will be District Attorney William “Jack” Gibbons and defense lawyer Leslie Lewis of New Hartford, who was hired by Young to replace his second court appointed attorney little more than a week ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 2, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Former Otsego County District Attorney Joseph A. Mogavero Jr., Unadilla, was appointed Otsego County Judge Thursday by Governor Rockefeller, filling the vacancy caused by the October 31 retirement of Frederick W. Loomis, Edmeston, who had served for 19 years.
Mogavero received the unanimous recommendation of the 100-member Otsego County Republican Committee on December 5, which designated him as candidate for the $26,000 a year post.
Mogavero, a native of Cooperstown, was graduated from Cooperstown Central School, attended Clarkson College and Albany Law School.
He was an associate in the law office of Livingston S. Latham, Unadilla, from the time of his graduation from law school in 1953 until 1956 when he became a partner in the firm of Latham and Mogavero.
He was district attorney in Otsego County from 1960 to 1969.
