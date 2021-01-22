Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 23, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — A jury was quickly picked Monday and testimony starts today in the assault case of a New York City transit police officer and his cousin, who are charged in connection with the 1994 shooting of an Oneonta college student.
Otsego County court officials say the trial of co-defendants Jose Sanchez of the Bronx and Patricio Teran of Oneonta should run the rest of the week.
Eight men and four women were chosen as jurors at the courthouse in Cooperstown Monday. Two men will serve as alternates.
Opening statements begin this morning at 9:30, to be followed by the prosecution’s first witnesses.
50 years ago
Jan. 23, 1971
Veteran Oneonta banker and civic leader Danforth G. Bolton has retired from his post as president of the Oneonta Building and Loan Association, a firm which has been associated since 1921.
His place as president has been filled by the promotion of his nephew, Robert G. Bolton, to the presidency.
The retirement was one of two announced late this week by the Association which also noted that Mrs. Bessie M. Catella has stepped down as Head Teller and Savings Officer.
Other changes in the structure of the Oneonta banking house find the retired president continuing as a director and to serve as Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.