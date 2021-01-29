Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 30, 1996
President Clinton suggested it in his State of the Union address last week: Uniforms for public school students.
Oneonta objects.
“I don’t think uniforms should be required,” said Bernadette Lawrence, a senior at Oneonta High School. “It not only would take away our responsibility to dress appropriately, it would take away our freedom of expression.”
Clinton, in his speech, addressed the challenges that face Americans as people. His second challenge to America was to provide the children with educational opportunities to improve society.
“I challenge all schools to teach character, to teach good values and good citizenship,” he said. “And if it means that teen-agers will stop killing each other over designer jackets, then our schools should be able to require their students to wear school uniforms.”
“I don’t think the president’s suggestion applies to Oneonta High School,” said William Pirone, Oneonta High School principal. He said the school has not had big problems with violence or theft, especially in relation to clothing.
50 years ago
Jan. 30, 1971
Does your car belch black smoke?
Do you feel guilty when it does, in light of the scare headlines and in-depth TV documentaries that tell us that man has fouled his nest?
Well, the gasoline companies, villains of the “ecology-conscious” people, think they may be able to clean our air.
At least that’s what their super-sale pitch promotions are: Buy Lead-Free Gasoline.
Watching all the changes that have been taking place as man wages his battle against air pollution, one can’t help but wonder what the reaction is of the man-on-the road. How is he reacting to the facts and statistics when he pulls in beside that pump?
Surveying the local gas stations, it was soon discovered that Oneonta’s motorists are responding favorably to the “fight pollution” pitch. Proof of this is the rising number of sales by those who sell either low-lead or lead-free gasoline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.