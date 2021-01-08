Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 9, 1996
NORWICH — Steve Murray began his town of Pittsfield sheep farm quite by accident in the winter of 1991, when a friend of a friend moved from the area and Murray agreed to take four of their ewes.
That began a process that took sheep farming from being a hobby to more of a profession for Murray. He said much of the credit goes to the South Central New York Resource Conservation and Development Project Inc., a government-affiliated operation that places small flocks of sheep or goats on the farms of people with limited resources
“It just sort of mushroomed,” Murray said of his enterprise which in 1994 received an additional four ewes from the RC&D project. “It quickly doubled my number, and we had a very successful lambing season last year. This year I’m almost up to 20 ewes, which is about the number I can handle.”
The RC&D project covers 11 counties including Chenango, Delaware and Otsego, said Jim McLaughlin, a Norwich-based livestock specialist who oversees the project. He said more than 300 families in the Central New York region have received animals through the project since its inception in 1982.
50 years ago
Jan. 9, 1971
A Delaware County David may be on the verge of taking on New York’s perennial Goliath, Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller, over the State’s fiscal crisis.
That would be nothing new for Assemblyman Edwyn Mason of Hobart, who led a near successful budget revolt against Rockefeller a decade ago.
Both men are Republicans, but Mason is a maverick who sees red when he thinks about the growing costs of State government.
“I’ve had hopes for the past few years that we would refuse to pass a budget,” Mason says. He thinks 1971 may be the year.
