Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 10, 1996
The foundation is being laid for preserving historic properties in Otsego and Delaware counties.
A historic preservation group, which formed in February, is planning its third meeting for later this month. Through a survey of those attending the initial meeting, the group has identified three main areas to address:
* The survey and documentation of historic properties.
* Education about and recognition of historic properties.
* Advocacy and marketing.
Lynne Westcott, executive director of the Upper Catskill Community Council on the Arts, said 17 people from all over the two-county area attended the last meeting on June 18.
50 years ago
July 10, 1971
They buried him with pomp and ceremony yesterday and if Satchmo could have attended his own funeral, he’d have wiped his mouth with that oversized handkerchief and rasped, “yeah.”
Louis Armstrong had become a legend in his own time.
I’d seen Satchmo many times — in concert, on stage and in night clubs where he said “ya can really get to ‘em here, man.”
But the first time I met him was in 1958 when the student senate at Hartwick College had the uncommonly good sense to present him with an award for fostering interracial understanding.
He was tickled pink about the award. And he was more excited with the response of the audience after the concert.
