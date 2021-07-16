Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 17, 1996
SPRINGFIELD — A national environmental foundation is suing a local dairy farmer in a possible precedent-setting case that charges he is breaking federal law by allowing his cows to pollute “the waters of the United States.”
A letter from the Atlantic States Legal Foundation to farmer Richard Rathbun states that it will seek maximum penalties of $25,000 a day for each day Rathbun allegedly runs his farm in violation of the Clean Water Act.
Reached Tuesday at his farm on Dean Rathbun Road, an unfazed Richard Rathbun dismissed the suit as hogwash.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a harassment suit,” Rathbun said.
But he acknowledged its outcome could have widespread ramifications.
“This won’t just affect me,” Rathbun said. “Somebody’s fishing to get a foothold with me. It’s going to affect everyone in this valley. It’s going to affect the state.”
50 years ago
July 17, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Biological studies of Otsego Lake, including physical limnology, primary production and related topics claimed the attention of a group of people concerned with conservation who attended a most pleasant and profitable boat ride on Otsego Lake Monday.
Except that it was not quite a boat. It was a splendidly equipped 40-foot pontoon barge used at the Stephen C. Clark Biological Station north of Fenimore House in Cooperstown.
The group was made up of members and guests of the Otsego County Conservation Association led by F.H.V. Mecklenburg, O.C.C.A. president.
The host was Dr. Willard H. Harman, Associate Professor in Aquatic Biology at SUCO, who is the Chairman of the Field Committee. Dr. Leonard P. Sohacki, who is studying the physical limnology of the lake and Dr. Bruce R. Dayton, who works mostly on the upland portion of the field station near Moe Pond, were on hand to explain their part of the study of ecological systems.
The pontoon barge, Dr. Harman said, will be used in teaching students of the New York State University College, Oneonta, the techniques used in studying lake biology by involving them in research now in progress at the station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.