25 years ago
July 24, 1996
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — There’s one thing that you couldn’t ever do at Dimon’s, an old-fashioned five-and-dime store on Main Street in Richfield Springs — call in an order.
“It’s a decision I made way back in the ‘60s,” said store owner Jack Dimon. “I try to minimize staffing. And I figure when the phone rings, it leaves customers in the store waiting. I think that’s one of the smartest moves I ever made. It’s probably the only store in America that has no telephone and I’d do the same thing again.”
After 44 years in business, Dimon’s will close its doors for good at the end of the month.
Standing amid near-empty shelves in the historic, century-old, brick building, Dimon recalled how the store began. He grew up in Athens, a small town near Albany, where his father was a partner in a general department store. “My father always liked Richfield Springs. It was a busy town then with many farmers and a thriving Main Street. So he sold out his share of the business and came here in 1950.”
Dimon’s parents opened a store two doors down, and then moved to the current location in 1952. “It’s all just the same as it was then, the same sign, shelving, lines of merchandise, everything,” he said.
50 years ago
July 24, 1971
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Assemblyman Edwyn E. Mason charged Friday that the administration of the State University system has broken down into “general chaos and anarchy.” He put much of the blame on Gov. Rockefeller and called for a legislative investigation.
“There is a total abdication of authority,” Mason told the Associated Press after it had been disclosed that he wrote a letter to the chairman of the legislature’s study committee on higher education, Milton Jonas, also a Republican assemblyman, requesting the probe.
“I don’t know whether anybody is running it (the system) or not,” Mason added.
Mason, of Hobart, is a graduate of Oswego State and a frequent critic of New York’s education hierarchy. He said the criticism over the years has resulted in parents and students coming to him with “truly bizarre stories” dealing with financial waste, narcotics use, crime, and “derision of the U.S.A.” by some faculty members.
Jonas was not available for comment concerning whether he would be inclined to conduct an investigation of the SUNY system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.