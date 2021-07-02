Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 3, 1996
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Common Council approved an ordinance to regulate Oneonta’s tattooing in a meeting Tuesday night.
After heated debate with community members and the defeat of a motion to send the ordinance back to the committee for discussion, the council made several amendments to the ordinance before its approval.
Many of these changes were brought to the attention of the council by local tattoo artist Tim Painter and his partner Joe Polise of Gun for Hire tattooing and Exotic Piercing at 514 Main St., Oneonta.
The discussion of the ordinance, designed to regulate tattooing by requiring licensing of tattoo artists, a register of customers, restriction of shop hours and forbidding clients under the age of 18, began with a statement by Dr. Arnold Zurby of Oneonta Medical Associates.
Zurby talked about risks involved with the tattoo procedure including chance of infection, scarring, allergy to the dye and infectious bacterial and viral diseases, such as hepatitis B or the HIV virus.
50 years ago
July 3, 1971
The Delaware River Basin Commission is embarking on a basinwide inventory of existing water use throughout the four-state Delaware River Basin in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York, according to James F. Wright, Executive Director.
The inventory will be for the purpose of establishing a baseline to be used for future water charges by the Commission.
The Commission, composed of the four State Governors and Secretary of Interior Rogers Morton, approved a program in April under which the Commission will require sales contracts for new or expanded use, withdrawal or diversions of any surface waters of the basin. The purpose of the new program is to provide revenue to pay for the cost of water supply storage space in major reservoirs to be constructed in the Delaware Basin.
Rates and charges will apply to all surface waters of the basin used, withdrawn or diverted by any person, corporation or other entity, public or private, on and after the date of the first impoundment of water for water supply purposes at the Beltzville Reservoir in Carbon County, Pa.
