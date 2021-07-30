25 years ago
July 31, 1996
MILFORD — The town of Milford has 13 new cops. But rather than guns, these cops arm themselves with brooms, ladders and garden hoses.
The Milford Community Outreach Program Supporters (COPS) is a group of Milford Youth Group students, grades 6 and up, and adult volunteers who are offering their services to assist members of the community. The youth group is sponsored by the Milford Center Community Bible Church.
“Our purpose is to share God’s love by being in the service of others,” said program coordinator Julie Dawes. It’s also an opportunity to get the kids involved in the community, she said.
Members of COPS travel from home to home, volunteering services that target widows, senior citizens, single parents, new mothers, the disabled and the sick. They’ll clean houses, re-arrange furniture, do yard work, gardening or painting, provide transportation or just jeep somebody company.
50 years ago
July 31, 1971
Even in this day of super-cynicism and “don’t give a damn about the other guy” attitudes, people give to the hilt when a man’s life is at stake.
Never was this more obvious than Thursday night and early Friday morning on the mist-shrouded slopes of Crumhorn Mountain when four gallant men — backed by more than 90 of their bustling contemporaries — battled successfully to save a life.
“Working in a literal cascade of highly volatile airplane fuel, Robert Moore, David West, Ralph Bennett and Vince Dobler, all members of the Milford Fire Department emergency squad, freed the trapped pilot of a Gilley Airlines plane which crashed near the top of Otsego County’s storied landmark.
The plane, a twin-engined craft owned by the Glens Falls based airline, was flying U.S. mail from Syracuse to New York City. Pilot Donald Overway reported around 11 p.m. to the Hancock Field tower in Syracuse that he was in trouble and was going to return there. Later he radioed back that he was going to try for Utica and finally there was silence from the troubled airplane.
